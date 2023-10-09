Oct. 10, 2023: MLB playoffs air on FOX31 from 1-9 p.m. with "Judge Judy," “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” airing on Channel 2

DENVER (KDVR) — The MLB postseason has arrived, and that means changes to the TV schedule as FOX31 airs live playoff games from Fox Sports.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, FOX31 will have a double-header with coverage starting at 1 p.m. and continuing to 9 p.m., followed by FOX31 News.

Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series with the Houston Astros at the Minnesota Twins starts at 2 p.m. on FOX31. Then, at 6 p.m., it’s Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series as the Baltimore Orioles face the Texas Rangers.

“Judge Judy” will move to Channel 2 KWGN at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Jeopardy!” at 6 p.m. and “Wheel of Fortune” at 6:30 p.m. will also move to Channel 2 on Tuesday.

The programs will air in full as they normally would. The only change is they will move to KWGN for Tuesday’s episodes.