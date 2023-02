A general view on the set of “Jeopardy!” in 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Due to a technical issue, the wrong episode of Jeopardy! aired at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21.

When we caught the mistake at FOX31, we immediately changed to the correct show midway through the episode.

FOX31 will re-broadcast the correct episode – in its entirety – Wednesday at noon, following FOX31 News at 11am.

We apologize for our error.