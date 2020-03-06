Today is National Oreo Cookie Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are many ways you can enjoy an Oreo Cookie, whether you like separate the cream from the cookie or dunking it in milk. There's really no wrong way to enjoy it, but Chef Joe Lewis with Wally's Wisconsin Tavern shows that you can kick it up a bit by deep frying them.

The inspiration behind Fried Oreos comes from the Wisconsin State Fair, where you can find stalls of food - pretty much anything you can think of- deep fried or on a stick.

Deep Fried Oreos are an annual favorite at the Wisconsin State Fair, but Wally's Wisconsin Tavern, here in Denver has really made it their own. The Fried Oreos at Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern have a made-in-house cream cheese filling, are fried to perfection, and topped with vanilla ice cream and powdered sugar.