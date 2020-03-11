The Pure Bag to Keep the Germs Away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2018, mother-daughter team experienced a devastating health scare. Jessica Gildea's mother became severely ill after being exposed to a germ during a workout that tracked home on her gym bag. She felt compelled to take a cleaner, safe and more sustainable approach to fitness.

Together, the two founded ThePureBag to help others and the environment.

ThePureBag is made of Silver ion technology known to protect against all types of microbes. The products help protect against transference of germs. The Silver-ion fabric repels germs to keep them from hitching a ride on the bag - both inside and out.