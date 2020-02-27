The Original Mochi Muffin pops up in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Third Culture Bakery is a new bakery on East Colfax in Aurora specializing in the Original Mochi Muffin, mochi donuts, other unique food offerings, and matcha-based drinks — all inspired by the owners’ upbringing as Third Culture Kids, kids who grew up in a culture different than that of their parents.

Third Culture started in Berkeley, California, in 2016. Owners Sam and Wenter, who are partners in business and in life, moved to Colorado earlier this year and opened their first outpost here on February, across the street from the Aurora Fox theatre.

Their muffins and donuts are made with rice flour and sweetened with pandan leaf and coconut milk, and all of them are gluten free. Their matchas are whisked to order behind the counter; some are poured cold into carbonated beverages called sparklers, some are topped with whipped cream, and some are served roasted and hot.

Third Culture Bakery is planning a Denver location later this year.