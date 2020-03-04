The Climb Hits Theaters April 3rd in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kyle and Mike are best friends who share a close bond — until Mike sleeps with Kyle's fiancée. The Climb is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage. It is also the story of real-life best friends who turn their profound connection into a rich, humane and frequently uproarious film about the boundaries (or lack thereof) in all close friendships.

Adapted from their short film, The Climb has been shown at the Telluride Film Festival and more recently screened at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Climb hits theaters in Denver on April 3rd.