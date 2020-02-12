Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Punch Bowls are Cheaper than Dinner for Two

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Punch Bowl Social has all of the needs covered, whatever your relationship status’ may be. Single, self-partnered, single-curious, taken, unsure, who knows, or “it’s complicated”, celebrate not-celebrating Valentine’s Day with Punch Bowl Social.

Between shareable dishes, interactive games and belt-it-out karaoke, and specialty punch, Punch Bowl Social is the ideal space to raise your glass to love, however you honor it.

The “Shot Through the Heart,” featured punch at Punch Bowl Social (both Broadway and Stapleton locations) is the perfect shareable bowl to enjoy with close friends or special ladies. Made with Teakoe Pear Tea, Old Forester Bourbon, and Strawberry Cinnamon Shrub, this rosy-hued punch is a festive way to celebrate all forms of love.

Shot Through The Heart – Valentine’s Day Punch:

Single Serving Recipe

1.5 oz Old Forester Bourbon

.75 oz Strawberry Cinnamon Shrub

.75 oz Pear Syrup

1.5 oz Teakoe Pear tea

.25 oz Fresh lemon juice

Garnish with pickled strawberry and cherry and a squeeze of fresh lime juice

8-serving batch

8oz Old Forester Bourbon

4oz Strawberry Cinnamon Shrub

4oz Pear Syrup

8oz Teako Pear Tea

2oz Lemon Juice