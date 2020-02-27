Rock Bottom Honoring Fire Fighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is celebrating local firefighters with a limited-time beer, Fire Chief Ale, and a special menu that pairs with it.

Now through March 22, Rock Bottom will donate 25cents from each Fire Chief Ale sold to the Box 55 Organization.

The Fire Chief menu features Fire Chief Chili, a house-made chili made with Fire Chief Ale, steak, ground beef, tomatoes, onions, poblano and chipotle peppers, topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, Mexican cream, red onions, tortilla strips and jalapeno rings.

Here's the recipe if you would like to try it at home.

Brewery Steak Chili

Ingredients:

12oz Sirloin steak

1.75 pound Ground beef (formed into burger patties)

3.5 teaspoon Salt and pepper

6 Tbsp Butter

6 ea Garlic cloves, small

1 ea Small yellow onion, ¼ inch dice

1 ea Poblano pepper, ¼ inch dice

1.5 Tbsp Santa Fe seasoning (or 2 tsp ground cumin, ¾ tsp ground coriander, ¾ tsp chili powder)

1.5 tsp Ancho chili powder

3 Tbsp Chipotle pepper puree 4 oz Beef demi glace base 8 oz. Amber Ale

4 ea Fire roasted tomatoes (14.5 oz. can)

2 cup Water

6.5 cup Black beans, drained and rinsed

Evenly season sirloin steaks and steak burgers with salt and pepper and grill until medium rare. Remove from grill and refrigerate until cool.

Once cool, place steaks on a cutting board and cut into ½ inch cubes. Set aside. Place burgers on a cutting board and cut into 1 inch cubes. Set aside.

Preheat an over to 350 degrees. Place garlic cloves on a sheet pan and roast for 15 minute or until golden brown, then chop. Set aside.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add diced onion and poblano peppers and sautee until soft and tender.

Add Santa Fe seasoning, ancho chili powder, roasted garlic and chipotle puree to the saucepan. Next, add cubed steak, cubed burger, beef demi glace and beer. Using spatula, mix well to incorporate.

Add roasted tomatoes and water. Simmer for 30 minutes.

Add black beans and stir to incorporate. Simmer for 45 – 60 minutes, until chili reaches 165 degrees.

Remove 2 cups of chili. Use a food processor to blend until smooth, then add blended chili back into the saucepan and stir to incorporate.

Serve topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and jalapeno peppers and enjoy.