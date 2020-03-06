Potato-Style Donuts are Officially Here in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Berkeley Donuts just had its grand opening this week – they are Denver's only potato-style donut shop, meaning super moist, sweet donuts that come in sourdough, cake, vegan and gluten-free varieties.

Potato-style donuts, made with potatoes and traditional flour rather than solely traditional flour, came to popularity in New England in the 1940s when bakers discovered adding potatoes to the dough made the donut fluffy, tender, sweeter and more moist. Berkeley Donuts’s potato donuts use fresh Colorado potatoes from Jones Farm in Hooper, Colo. and an eight-year-old sourdough starter from Hops & Pie.

The donut shop on Tennyson St. is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 7:30 a.m. until sold out, which has been happening on the weekends.