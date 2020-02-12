Parker the Snow Dog gives Two Paws for the new Movie The Call of the Wild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We live in a beautiful state and it should be enjoyed by all included our four legged friends. Parker the Snow Dog joins us to encourage all to "get out into the wild", such as hiking, playing at the park and just enjoying some fresh air.

Parker's love for the outdoors is the same message as the new movie "The Call of the Wild", staring Harrison Ford. The movie is about a big-hearted dog Buck who finds new adventure in the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon.

The Call of the Wild hits theaters on February 21 and you have a chance to pick up advanced screening tickets at Rack Attack today from 10-6:00pm and tomorrow from 10am-6pm.