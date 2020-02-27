Panzano’s Wedding Cake 101

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's wedding season and that means couples are in the process of picking out the perfect cater, flowers and the wedding cake.

Panzano, located at the Hotel Monaco has everything you need to know when it comes to picking out the perfect wedding cake. Join Chef Gaby on Saturday, March 7th for her Wedding Cake 101 class where she'll teach you the tricks to getting the best cake at your wedding.

What: Wedding Cake 101

When (day and time): Saturday, March 7 from 10am-12pm

Where: Panzano, 909 17th St, Denver

Cost: Free (space is limited; call 303.294.3003 to reserve your spot)