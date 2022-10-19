DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 is launching a new state-of-the-art set full of video walls and virtual windows to show the Mile High City. The station’s new look debuts tonight on FOX31 News at 9 p.m.

The set includes 22 monitors that measure 86 inches each, forming two-story panoramic windows behind FOX31 anchors and Pinpoint Weather meteorologists. The weather center is now on-camera, giving the team that brings you Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast a home inside the studio.

A wide view of the news desk from the weather area on FOX31’s new set, which debuted Oct. 19, 2022. (KDVR)

As part of the design, there’s more than 390 feet of high-resolution LED video inside FOX31’s studio in Denver. Elements of the set can also be rolled in and out or rotated to create different designs.

The look of the set can also be changed using 1,300 feet of color-changing LED strips. The set’s colors can be changed for breaking news, Pinpoint Weather Alert Days, special coverage, and original local programs.

KDVR-TV and FX Design Group, based in Orlando, Florida, worked together in creating the space.

“This has been a massive undertaking, which clearly underscores our commitment to leading the way in local news, and providing Coloradans with the most dynamic and locally focused news in the market,” KDVR Vice President and General Manager Byron Grandy said.

The set comes as local news coverage on FOX31 continues to expand. On Sept. 6, the station launched FOX31 News at 10 a.m., making it the only Denver station to provide wall-to-wall local news coverage every weekday from 4:30 a.m. to noon.

News Director Brian Gregory said, “We’re excited about the opportunity this gives our talented producers and production team to enhance the already compelling storytelling that our anchors, reporters, editors and photojournalists are doing every day.”