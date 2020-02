Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snooze is celebrating National Pancake Day to do major good for its neighbors and for the planet.

This year, they're seeing just how far their pancakes can go by celebrating the holiday with an entire week long celebration (February 19-25). During this week, 100% of sales from the Pancake of the Day will be donated to help develop and nurture a local garden in the community.

To date, Snooze has donated over $120,000 to local gardens across the country.