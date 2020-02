Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Margarita Day kicks off Saturday, February 22nd and Bartaco has you covered for this festival holiday. But, when it comes to celebrating their go to cocktail, they're not just celebrating it just for a day. Bartaco has turned National Margarita Day into a month long celebration into March.

From hibiscus tea to cantaloupe juice and poblano liqueur, Bartaco are muddling, mixing a bunch of bold new flavors.