Light the World Giving Machines

(TheRealDeal) -- Average monthly rents rose by 13% since last year, with the bulk of the price surges recorded in popular metro areas, according to a new report from Redfin.

The report pins the average monthly rent nationwide in October at $1,858, a 12.5% year-over-year rise from 2020. The average rent in October 2020 was only $1,651 but has been rising ever since.