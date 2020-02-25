Mardi Gras is never complete without a tradition Hurricane drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The creation of the passion-fruit relative of the daiquiri credited to New Orleans tavern owner Pat O’Brien. The bar allegedly started as a speakeasy called Mr. O'Brien's Club Tipperary and the password was "storm's brewin.' In the 1940s, he needed to create a new drink to help him get rid of all of the less-popular rum that local distributors forced him to buy before he could get a few cases of more popular liquors such as scotch and other whiskeys. He poured the concoction into hurricane lamp- shaped glasses and gave it away to sailors. The drink caught on, and it has been a mainstay in the French Quarter ever since.

Today, Molly Spirits puts a local spin on the hurricane by using local Colorado rums from Bear Creek Distillery.

Here's the recipe if you would like to recreate it for your Fat Tuesday celebration:

Hurricane ingredients

2 oz. Light Rum (Bear Creek Silver Rum)

2 oz. Dark Rum (Bear Creek Cask Strength Rum)

2 oz. Passion Fruit Juice

1 oz. Orange Juice

1/2 oz Lime Juice

1 TS Simple Syrup

1 TS Grenadine

Garnish: Orange Slice and Cherry