Colorectal cancer is the nation’s second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths when men and women are combined.

This year in Colorado, an estimated 2,040 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and an estimated 700 people will die from the disease.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the American Cancer Society recommends all adults get screened for colorectal cancer starting no later than age 45. Regular colorectal cancer screening is one of the most powerful weapons against colorectal cancer.

The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk for colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45. It is important to get regular screenings and not wait to have symptoms. Several affordable test options are available and people are encouraged to talk with their doctor about the screening that is right for them. People at increased risk for colorectal cancer may want to talk with their doctor before age 45 about screening.