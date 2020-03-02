Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Feeling different can be commonplace amongst kids and today’s digital age certainly isn’t helping. But, what’s important, is the choice that our kids make to let their differences dictate their lives or take advantage of those differences to find success.

Michele Sullivan knows this all too well. Michelle was born with a rare form of dwarfism, and realized that she had choices to make at an early age.

Michele chose to embrace her differences, which led her to become the first female president of the Caterpillar Foundation, aTEDWomen speaker with 1.6 million views and a prominent philanthropist. In her new motivational book, Looking Up: How a Different Perspective Turns Obstacles Into Advantages released on February 25, 2020 (HarperCollins Leadership), she outlines her story and roadmap for kids to turn their differences into strengths. The book has received high praise and endorsements from Sheryl Sandberg, Bono, and Michael Bloomberg.