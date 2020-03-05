Leopold Bros is honored again as a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the third consecutive year in a row, Leopold Bros has been a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer.

Leopold Bros makes over two dozen spirits in the following categories: whiskey, gin, vodka, amaro, aperitivo, and liquers.

They pride themselves for working with Colorado farms to source grains and fruits. The company has been in business since 1999, making it one of the oldest craft distillers in Colorado.

Here's the recipe for the Denver Zephyr:

1 ½ oz. Leopold Bros. Straight Bourbon

½ oz. Leopold Bros. American Orange Liqueur

Barspoon of Fernet Leopold Highland Amaro

¼ oz. Simple Syrup

2 dashes of Dram Apothecary Citrus Medica Bitters

Orange Twist

In a mixing glass, combine the Leopold Bros. Straight Bourbon, Leopold Bros. American Orange Liqueur, Fernet Leopold Highland Amaro, Simple Syrup, Dram Apothecary Citrus Medica Bitters, and ice. Stir until chilled. Strain over fresh ice into an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with an orange twist.