The shows will air on Channel 2 KWGN when weeknight Women's World Cup games are airing on FOX31 KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — Broadcasts of 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup games on FOX31 Denver will mean changes to the TV schedule.

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will move from FOX31 to Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 KWGN on two dates.

On Friday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 26, the shows will air on Channel 2.

The programs will air in full as they normally would. The only change is they will move to KWGN on those dates.

Jeopardy! airs at 6 p.m. and Wheel of Fortune airs at 6:30 p.m.

FOX31 is home to many of the World Cup games, including the final. Games are airing throughout July and August.