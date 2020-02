Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Mardi Gras and that means it's time to celebrate with some traditional Louisiana Crawfish Boil.

This weekend Living the Dream Brewing is hosting a traditional Crawfish Boil with Mile High Cajun food truck. So, not only will you get a tasty brew, but some traditional crawfish from Louisiana.



What: Mile High Cajun crawfish boil

When (day and time): Sunday February 23rd

Where: Living the Dream Brewing

Cost:$11 per pound of crawfish

$14 1lbs crawfish, potatoes, corn, andouille