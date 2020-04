DENVER (KDVR) — If you watch FOX31 using a TV antenna, there’s an important change you need to know about.

FOX31 KDVR is moving to a new frequency and that new frequency is now available.

To keep watching FOX31, you need to rescan your TV. You will not need new devices, equipment, or services.

Instructions: How to rescan your TV

The current frequency will go away Tuesday at 10 a.m.

If you watch FOX31 using a TV antenna, please rescan your TV now.