Heart Health Month with American Heart Association

Colorado leads the nation for teen e-cigarette use, with over a quarter of high schoolers, 26.2%, reporting the use of e-cigarettes.

Recent research released by the American Heart Association shows that flavors were more likely to motivate young adults 18-24 than those over age 35 to start vaping, a finding that researchers suggest could explain the explosive increase in e-cigarette use among youths.

Rebecca Dubroff, with the American Heart Association joins us to some of the ways our teens are using e-cigarettes that many parents may not be aware of.