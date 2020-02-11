Temper Chocolates for your Sweetheart

Valentine's Day is coming up and Temper Chocolates, located inside Denver Central Market has you covered when it come to all things chocolate.
If you are not one to create your own candy cups at home, Temper is a one-stop-shop to get your sweetheart.
Chocolate Candy Cups
Recipe by Head Chocolatier Anna Martinez
Ingredients:
White, Milk, or Dark Chocolate
Choice of fillings and toppings:
Pistachios
Peanuts
Toffee
Freeze Dried fruit (ex: strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cherries, bananas etc.)
Sprinkles
Other Items:
Piping bag
Paper candy cups
Directions:
Step 1: Melt chocolate. Microwave slowly in stages of 10 seconds, or use double boiler
Step 2: Fill piping bag with chocolate. Pipe first layer using chocolate
Step 3: Add fillings on top of first layer of chocolate. (nuts or freeze dried fruit etc.)
Step 4: Pipe rest of chocolate to fill candy cup
Step 5: Decorate top with desired toppings
Step 6: Place chocolate candy cups in refrigerator for 1 hour.
Step 7: Remove chocolate candy cups from fridge up to 30 minute before freezing
Fun tip: Use gel food coloring or fat soluble color powder to dye white chocolate for fun colors!