FOX31 wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 in Denver today announced that it has been recognized with two prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for 2020. The awards honor the station for “Breaking News Coverage” and “Excellence in Writing.”

FOX31 won the “Breaking News Coverage” award for its coverage of a horrific accident involving a heavy duty semi-trailer that lost its brakes and crashed into 28 cars on Interstate 70 during rush hour.

The result was an inferno that claimed four lives, and shut down one of the busiest interstates in Colorado for hours. The crash happened moments before FOX31’s 5 p.m. newscast, so the decision was made to start the news early and stay with the breaking story for more than three continuous hours. The station had the right people in the right place at the right time, with a camera crew just a few minutes away. FOX31 provided the first live report from the ground, as the inferno raged in the background. FOX31 was the first to show the driver, first to air dashcam video of the crash, and first to find and interview the heroes who helped save lives that day.

“One of the primary reasons people tune to local news is to stay informed when there is major breaking news in their community,” said Brian Gregory, FOX31/KWGN News Director. “Our team takes that responsibility very seriously and everyone shifted in the high gear when this terrible crash happened on I-70. While this was a tragedy, it’s always an honor when your entire team is recognized by your peers for hard work in extreme situations.”

FOX31’s Jeremy Hubbard was recognized for “Excellence in Writing” for a composite entry that chronicled people with passion, from a local philanthropist who gave away $25,000 of his own money anonymously at Christmas, to the hockey fan who roots for the Colorado Avalanche from 5,000 miles away, to the organizers of a grief camp who help kids coping with the death of a loved one. What makes the win extra special is that Jeremy’s entry included the story of his own father, who lost half his ear to skin cancer in 2019. His story inspired a slew of FOX31 viewers to get screened of skin cancer, and through a free screening event, FOX31 was able to help eight viewers identify potential problems and seek treatment for cancer.

“Great writing is synonymous with great storytelling and Jeremy’s skill at crafting words really stands out in the industry,” said Gregory. “Our viewers are really the lucky ones because they get to experience this great writing and storytelling all throughout the year.”

Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the Radio Television Digital News Association Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award-winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

