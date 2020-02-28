Food Truck Friday with Sonny’s Food Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday on Channel 2's Daybreak and Fox31 Morning show, we feature a new food truck that's roaming the streets of Denver. This week, it's Sonny's Food Truck.

Casey Korpi started working on the food truck with his mom and aunt back in 2015. They traveled to various fairs and festivals, but in 2016 they settled down at Elevation Beer Company in Poncha Springs, Colorado.

Recently, Casey took over the truck and changed the name to Sonny's in honor of his grandpa who passed away. He also decided to bring the truck to Denver and business is booming.

The truck serves homemade pork green chili , street tacos and quesadillas and much more.

Thank you to Go Truckster for getting us connected with Sonny's and if you're looking for a food truck for you next event, check out Go Truckster.