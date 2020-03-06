Food Truck Friday with Rat’s Woodshack BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado proud born and bread so it's Colorado Style. Rat's Woodshack BBQ serve some of the best bbq on the front range in Colorado.

They have won first place several times in Frisco and Loveland recently and have already established themselves in Boulder, Longmont and Northern Colorado now it's time to come down to Denver to give some love.

Rat's WoodShack BBQ is known for their ribs, brisket, pulled pork, slaw and beans. But don't take our word, you need to try it for yourselves. Follow them on Facebook to see where they will be next.

We want to thank Go Truckster for getting us connected with Rat's Woodshack BBQ. If you're looking for a food truck near you, check out Go Truckster, where they'll have a list of food trucks that's looking for feed a hungry crowd.