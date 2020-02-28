February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mannette Morgan is a powerful writer and engaging speaker with a passion for sharing her own story of childhood & domestic abuse in order to help other victims of abuse find restoration and healing...and their voice.

Part memoir, part blueprint for recovery, Finding Your Voice uses a mix of personal anecdotes, accumulated knowledge, expert techniques, and common sense to help readers navigate a healthier path in the aftermath of abuse.

You can join her Saturday, February 29th for a Talk and Book Signing.

What: Talk & Book Signing

When (day and time): Saturday, Feb. 29th @ 3:00 p.m.

Where: Barnes & Noble, 795 Citadel Dr E, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cost: Free to the public