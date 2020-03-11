Fancy Treats for your Pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For many dog owners, their four legged friends are family. In fact, 90% of dog owners believe their dogs are members of the family. So, when it comes to our fur babies, they deserve the very best.

Nico Nemeth, founder and CEO of Bonne et Filou, a New York-based dog macaron company noticed this trend when he and his wife adopted their first dog.

He and his wife loved treating themselves to the French pastry and wanted to find a way for their dog, Filou to enjoy the beautiful macarons too and that was how Bonne et Filou was created.