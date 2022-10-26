The shows will air on Channel 2 KWGN when weeknight World Series games are airing on FOX31 KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — Broadcasts of 2022 World Series games on FOX31 Denver will cause changes to the TV schedule in late October and early November.

Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, and FOX31 News at 5 p.m. will move to Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 when weekday games are airing on FOX31.

The programs will air in full as they normally would. The only change is that they will air on Channel 2. This change is only for weeknights when World Series games are being broadcast on FOX31.

What will happen to Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, and FOX31 News during the World Series?

On World Series game days, Fox Sports coverage will begin at 5 p.m. MT on FOX31.

FOX31 at 5 & 5:30 p.m. will air on Channel 2

Jeopardy! will air in full at 6 p.m. on Channel 2

Wheel of Fortune will air in full at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 2

FOX31 News at 9 p.m. will air after World Series games on FOX31. Games often run past 9 p.m., delaying the start of the newscast.

When will shows move from FOX31 to Channel 2?

The TV lineups will change on the following weeknights:

Friday, October 28 World Series Game 1 Monday, October 31 World Series Game 3 Tuesday, November 1 World Series Game 4 Wednesday, November 2* World Series Game 5 (*if necessary) Friday, November 4* World Series Game 6 (*if necessary)

The schedule for the World Series could change if any games are delayed by weather.

The World Series is a best-of-seven series. Games will be played on the last two dates if neither team has won four games.

What will the TV schedule be for weeknight World Series games?

This modified schedule will only be in effect on the dates listed above. Outside of those nights, Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, and FOX31 News at 5 p.m. will air in their normal timeslots on FOX31.

Channel 2 FOX31 4:00 p.m. The Big Bang Theory FOX31 News 4:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory 5:00 p.m. FOX31 News World Series pregame 5:30 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Jeopardy! World Series 6:30 p.m. Wheel of Fortune

FOX31 at 4 p.m. will air as normal on FOX31.