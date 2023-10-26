Denver TV schedule will change on both FOX31 and Channel 2 on weeknights with World Series games

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be changes to the TV schedule on FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 when 2023 World Series games are broadcast on FOX31.

On weekdays with World Series games, FOX31 News will air from 3-5 p.m.

Judge Judy, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will move from FOX31 to Channel 2. The programs will air in full at their normal times.

In addition, the times for Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory on Channel 2 will shift.

These changes are only for weeknights when World Series games air on FOX31.

Schedule changes

Channel 2 KWGN FOX31 KDVR 3:00 p.m. Judge Judy FOX31 News at 3 p.m. 3:30 p.m. Judge Judy 4:00 p.m. Young Sheldon FOX31 News at 4 p.m. 4:30 p.m. Young Sheldon 5:00 p.m. The Big Bang Theory World Series pregame 5:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory 6:00 p.m. Jeopardy! World Series 6:30 p.m. Wheel of Fortune

FOX31 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. will air following the World Series games.

This modified schedule will only be in effect on the dates listed below.

Dates for schedule changes

This is the schedule of weeknight World Series games. The TV lineup listed below will air on these nights. The World Series is a best-of-seven series; only games 1-4 are guaranteed.

Friday, Oct. 27 World Series Game 1 Monday, Oct. 30 World Series Game 3 Tuesday, Oct. 31 World Series Game 4 Wednesday, Nov. 1* World Series Game 5 (*if needed) Friday, Nov. 3* World Series Game 6 (*if needed)

FOX31 will broadcast Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Game 7, if needed, on Saturday, Nov. 4. Weekend days will not follow the schedule listed above.

Full list of shows

Here’s what will change on FOX31 and Channel 2 on weekdays with World Series games.

FOX31 News 3 p.m. is an extra hour-long edition

is an extra hour-long edition FOX31 News at 4 p.m. will air as normal

will air as normal World Series coverage starts at 5 p.m. on FOX31

coverage starts at 5 p.m. on FOX31 FOX31 News at 9 p.m. & 10 p.m. air after the World Series

Judge Judy will air at 3 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2

will air at 3 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2 Young Sheldon will air at 4 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. on Channel 2

will air at 4 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. on Channel 2 The Big Bang Theory will air at 5 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. on Channel 2

will air at 5 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. on Channel 2 Jeopardy! will air in full at 6 p.m. on Channel 2

will air in full at 6 p.m. on Channel 2 Wheel of Fortune will air in full at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 2