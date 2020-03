Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blue Bell ice cream has a new flavor and they're not holding back either. Blue Bell has combined not one or two, but three cookie dough flavors to create its newest ice cream, Cookie Dough Overload.

Cookie Dough Overload is a tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.

It's available in half gallons and pints for a limited time in stores now.