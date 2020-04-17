Conquering Stress and Creating Wellness During a Pandemic

In keeping with Mici’s mission to give back to their local communities, the company has gotten creative with their resources to support their loyal customers and those on the front lines during this unprecedented time. Mici has launched Homemade Pizza Kits—the perfect family activity or “culinary arts” class at homeschool. Plus, you can eat it after!

Co-founder, Kim Miceli was an educator in her past life, so she was thrilled to put on her teacher hat and gather up some fun (pizza-related) educational resources. The Mici Family knows kids love pizza, so they hope Denverites will enjoy the new pizza kits and the following activities that will hopefully make everyone’s homeschool experience (or day!) a little easier.