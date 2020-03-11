Colorado Women Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, the Women's Hall of Fame is having their induction ceremony honoring 10 women who are trailblazers within our community.

This event is an opportunity for everyone attending to be with some remarkable women who have made history all under one roof and celebrate their accomplishments.

This year’s inductees span from a Secretary of the Interior and Colorado State Attorney General, a journalist and publisher, a frontier physician, two suffragists, journalists, educators, head of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, lawyers/civil rights activists, a community builder, and restaurant owner and provider of a safe haven for lost people.