Summer is right around the corner, which means now is the time to start thinking about summer camps for your kids.

This weekend, Colorado Parent Magazine is hosting a Summer Camp Meet & Greet event, where more than 20 plus on-site summer camps will be on hand to talk about what camp meets your kids' needs.

What: Colorado Parent’s Summer Camp Meet + Greet

When (day and time): Saturday, February 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

Cost: FREE!