Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado Miss Amazing provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to gain skills and confidence to have a platform and self-advocate and change the future of women with disabilities.

Their annual event is coming up on March 14-15th and have over 200 volunteers each year and are still looking for more. Buddies are volunteers who are paired up with a participate to be their friend for the entire 2 day journey.

What: Colorado Miss Amazing

When (day and time): Sunday, March 15

Where: Pace Center, Parker, CO

Cost: $25 ticket/ $40 VIP ticket

