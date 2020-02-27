Colorado Miss Amazing

On FOX31
Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

 

Colorado Miss Amazing provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to gain skills and confidence to have a platform and self-advocate and change the future of women with disabilities.

Their annual event is coming up on March 14-15th and have over 200 volunteers each year and are still looking for more. Buddies are volunteers who are paired up with a participate to be their friend for the entire 2 day journey.

What: Colorado Miss Amazing
When (day and time): Sunday, March 15
Where: Pace Center, Parker, CO
Cost: $25 ticket/ $40 VIP ticket

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories