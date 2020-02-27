Celebrate National Cigar Day with Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is National Cigar Day and did you know there are only a handful of Cigar Lounges in Denver?

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House is one of them and they offer a variety of cigars in its humidor, around 25 different types and 3 flavored cigars including Acid Blondie, Acid Kuba Kuba and Drew Estate Tabak Dulce.

Lauren Holzer joined our morning team to show us how to select the perfect Cigar and what would be the perfect pairing for that fine cigar.

What: National Cigar Day: They will feature: One Oliva Melanio Robusto Cigar and a 2oz pour of Woody Creek Rye Colorado Bourbon.

When (day and time): Thursday, 2/27

Where: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Cost: $35