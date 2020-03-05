Celebrate International Women’s Day with a Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of Denver's finest female owned businesses are teaming up to celebrate International Women's Day. This a Ladies-Only event that you don't want to miss.

Grab all the women in your life and joint in on the celebration and all the proceeds from this event will support CASA of Adams & Broomfield.

What: Celebration of Women 2020

When (day and time): Sunday, March 8 from Noon – 2PM

Where: RISE Collaborative - 730 Colorado Blvd, Suite 200, Denver, CO 80206

Cost: Tickets are $10/ticket or $35 if you purchase a group of 4 online before March 7. Otherwise, tickets will be $15 at the door.