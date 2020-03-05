Celebrate International Women’s Day with a Cause

Some of Denver's finest female owned businesses are teaming up to celebrate International Women's Day. This a Ladies-Only event that you don't want to miss.
Grab all the women in your life and joint in on the celebration and all the proceeds from this event will support CASA of Adams & Broomfield.
What: Celebration
of Women 2020
When (day and time): Sunday, March 8 from Noon – 2PM
Where: RISE Collaborative - 730 Colorado Blvd, Suite 200, Denver, CO 80206
Cost: Tickets are $10/ticket or $35 if you purchase a group of 4 online before March 7. Otherwise, tickets will be $15 at the door.