Aloha, You can not Sample some of Hawaii’s favorite Meals right here in Colorado

L&L Hawai’i, the leading Hawaii-based franchise, recently opened one of its new concept customizable plate lunch locations.

Mixplate focuses on healthier options such as brown rice, vegetable dishes and seafood entrees. A selection of traditional L&L favorites, such as spam musubi is also available and today we had the chance to learn how to make this Hawaiian classic.

Spam Musubi originated in Hawaii, during World War II because of its long shelf life.

Here's L&L's Spam Musubi's recipe-

Ingredients:

3/4 cup of steam rice

1 piece of spam (1 can sliced and divided into 8 pieces

1 teaspoon of barbecue sauce

1/2 sheet of nori (seaweed wrap)

vegetable oil



Steps:

Heat pan with oil and slight pan fry Spam

put rice into a musubi mold

Put barbecue sauce on top of rice

place spam on top of rice

wrap nori around rice and serve