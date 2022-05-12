DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 KDVR has been honored with a 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for digital news coverage. The win was announced Thursday by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Journalism from FOX31’s digital team, the Problem Solvers, and across the newsroom was showcased in the award entry, as the station worked to show a commitment to keeping Coloradans informed with in-depth reporting, innovative ways of telling stories, and by interacting with the community.

The station’s win in the Digital category involved a range of news coverage across FOX31’s website, app, and on social media.

“Home Out of Range” was an investigative series on the rising cost of housing. FOX31’s digital team and Problem Solvers collaborated on a series of stories about the issues facing anyone trying to become a homeowner.

The station’s streaming channel, FOX31 NOW, was also included in the winning entry. Seen on KDVR’s website and social channels, the live streams connect with people in the community, give insight into important stories, and get answers to questions in real time. Featured in the entry were: a roundtable discussion with the FOX31 Problem Solvers team on “TentSituation,” an investigative series on homelessness; and breaking coverage on the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Colorado, answering viewer questions with a leader from a local hospital.

FOX31’s Data Desk was also highlighted. It provides stories which analyze data that affect people’s lives, give insight into the day’s events, and help readers learn more about their communities. The stories include interactive elements to explore the data. One example was an article analyzing the issue of homelessness in the Denver area.

The Murrow Awards, named for the pioneering broadcaster, honor responsible, quality journalism across the industry. The RTDNA calls them “the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow.”

FOX31 competed against large-market television stations in Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming for the regional award. The station, along with all regional winners, advances to the National Murrow Award competition.