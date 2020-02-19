The Harlem Globetrotters will be a Slam Dunk for the Whole Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new "Pushing the Limits" World Tour to the Colorado next weekend. Their first stop will be at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, February 29th at 1pm and the 1stBank Center in Broomfield on Sunday, February 29th at 730pm.

Globetrotters' fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game. Plus a glow in the dark performance.

Long time Globetrotter star Scooter Christensen joined us in the studio live to show us some of his fancy ball handling skills and showed our anchors a move or two.

Tickets are now on sale, so take the whole family!