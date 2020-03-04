See Me as an Artist Showcases Local Artists with Disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, The Arc – Jefferson, Clear Creek and Gilpin Counties has devoted the month of March to their “See Me” campaign to raise awareness and promote inclusion. One of the keystone events will be the hosting of the organization’s first-ever art exhibit featuring work by two local artists with disabilities.

The two artists,16-year-old painter Anicee Lamoreaux and painter and Colorado native Jeff Alexander, will be featured as part of Lakewood’s First Friday Colfax Art Crawl and their work will be on display for the entire month of March. Opening Night festivities – which will include a street party with a New Orleans theme and a band – are open to the public. Both artists will attend Opening Night and their work is available for purchase throughout the month.

What: Lakewood Arts exhibit at First Friday Colfax Art Crawl

When (day and time): this Friday, March 6 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Where: Lakewood Arts 6731 W Colfax Ave in Lakewood

Cost: Free!