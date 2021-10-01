Orange and Blue Friday: Bonanno Concepts recipes

Cheesy Potato Skins with Smokehouse Chili

Chef Frank Bonanno, Bonanno Concepts restaurant group

Ingredients:

(For the potato skins)

4 Idaho russet potatoes

4 tablespoons of salt

4 tablespoons of olive oil

(For dressing the potato skins)

1 pound of grated sharp cheddar

1 cup sour cream

1 stick of butter, cut into 1/8ths

1 batch of Smokehouse Chili (Ingredients/instructions below)

2 cups of Pico de Gallo (Store bought or make your own. Ingredients/instructions below)

4 tablespoons of chili oil (Store bought or make your own. Ingredients/instructions below)

(For the Smokehouse Chili)

1 pound of ground beef

1 pound of ground pork

1 white onion, diced

1 bunch of cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

4 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of corn oil

1 can crushed San Marzano tomatoes

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced

Salt

Pepper

(For the Pico de Gallo)

4 tomatoes, chopped

1 red onion, diced

16 sprigs of cilantro

2 tablespoons of lime juice

Salt

Pepper

(For the chili oil)

1 cup vegetable oil

3 tablespoons crushed red chili flakes

1 tablespoon of paprika

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

POTATO SKINS-

1) Pierce potatoes all over with a fork, coat with 4 tablespoons of olive oil and a liberal 4 tablespoons of salt

2) Place on a sheet tray, bake for 75 minutes or until tender. Potatoes will be ready when a knife can pierce through the potato easily

3) Remove potatoes from oven, let cool for 10 minutes

4) Cut potatoes in half, scoop out the insides with a spoon to create a decent-sized well in the center of the potato

5) Let the potatoes cool all the way before assembling

SMOKEHOUSE QUICK CHILI-

1) In large pan over high heat, add corn oil until you see it start to smoke

2) Add pork and beef, cook about ten minutes or until the meat is browned

3) Drain most of the fat from the pan, return to stove over medium heat

4) Add onion, garlic, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper, cook for 10 minutes while stirring frequently

5) Add tomatoes and let the mixture cook for about 10 minutes, or until the chili has been reduced by 1/3, stirring occasionally

6) Turn off heat, add butter, cilantro and lime juice. Stir until butter melts

ASSEMBLY-

1) Place hallowed potatoes flesh side up on a sheet tray

2) Put one cube of butter in the center of each potato

3) Cover the potatoes with half of the cheese, place in a 350 degree oven

4) Bake until cheese is melty and hot

5) Transfer to a serving platter, liberally fill each potato with a scoop of Smokehouse Quick Chili

6) Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top

7) Add a dollop of sour cream on top of the chili and cheese

8) Finish with a spoonful of pico de gallo, a few cilantro leaves and a drizzle of chili oil

EXTRA CREDIT HOMEMADE PICO DE GALLO-

1) Combine ingredients into a bowl, mix thoroughly

2) Cover and refrigerate

EXTRA CREDIT HOMEMADE CHILI OIL-

1) Bring oil up to 180 degrees or just short of a simmer

2) Remove from heat and let sit for five minutes, then add the spices

3) Let mixture sit at least an hour, strain through coffee filter into a container

4) Keep container in the fridge