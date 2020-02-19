National Drink Wine Day

Colorado is making a splash in the wine business. Half of Colorado's wineries are found along the Front Range and more and more restaurants are supporting local by carrying Colorado Wine.
Kyle Schlachter with the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board suggest that next time you're out, ask your server about their selection of Colorado wines.
Here's a list of a few local Colorado Wines you might want to try:
- Bigsby's Folly – This urban wine hot-spot makes their own ‘porch pounder’ Denver wine and serves two Rieslings from Palisade as well as an extensive food menu.
- Blanchard Family Wines – Found inside Dairy Block, Blanchard Family Wines serves local wine from The Storm Cellar. Sample a flight of wines, pair a bottle with a cheese and charcuterie plate or some locally crafted desserts and take your favorite bottle home with you at the end of the night.
- Carboy Winery – Local favorite Carboy Winery creates their own white and red varietals and serves cheese boards, bar snacks and desserts (as shown here)
- Bookcliff Vineyards wine can be found in restaurants across Denver and Boulder including:
- Julep in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood
- Bramble & Hare – Boulderites can enjoy Chef Eric Skokan’s house made rustic dishes along with a glass of Bookcliff Vineyards wine, which the restaurant serves as its house wine.
- Black Cat – This farm to table bistro in Boulder, also owned by Chef Skokan, has entire page of Colorado wine featuring varietals from Sutcliffe Vineyards, Canyon Wind, Bookcliff Vineyards and Guy Drew.