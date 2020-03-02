Local Lone Tree Girl Featured on Disney+ “Marvel’s Hero Project”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disney+ "Marvel's Hero Project takes an up close and personal look at all the lives of twenty amazing kids, each of whom is doing remarkable things to help their community, and now Marvel celebrates them as true heroes they are.

Including, local Lone Tree, Colorado girl Gitanjali Rao who uses science as a catalyst for social change. Inspired by the water contamination problem in Flint, Michigan, she invented a lead detection device to help people in Flint and other areas, and has since become an inspiration of young females pursing science studies and careers. Gitanjali also regularly meets with younger girls, giving talks on the importance of mentorship and promoting women in STEM fields.

Gitanjali will be featured on Marvel's Hero Project on Friday, March 6th on Disney+.