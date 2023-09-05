DENVER (KWGN) — The new season of “Inside the NFL” has a new home on The CW network. Fans in Denver can watch on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 KWGN on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

The team for this season is:

Ryan Clark, Super Bowl champion safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Channing Crowder, former Miami Dolphins linebacker

Jay Cutler, Pro Bowl quarterback

Chad Johnson, Pro Bowl wide receiver

Chris Long, two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end

“Inside the NFL” has aired for 47 years, but this will be the show’s first time on broadcast television. Each week, the show looks at the biggest moments and shows previously unseen angles of game footage captured by NFL Films.

Host Ryan Clark said in a statement, “I played against all the analysts who will be with me on Tuesday nights and always admired the way they approached the game of football. I’m excited to see that same passion poured into the new ‘Inside the NFL’ now that we are all on the same team.”