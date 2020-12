DENVER (KWGN) — If you watch Channel 2 using a TV antenna, there’s an important change you need to know about.

FOX31 KDVR is moving to a new frequency on Monday, Dec. 21.

While our channel number remains the same, to keep watching Channel 2 you need to rescan your TV. You will not need new devices, equipment, or services.

Instructions: How to rescan your TV

If you watch Channel 2 using a TV antenna, please rescan your TV on Monday.