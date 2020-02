Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for some Cajun cuisine this Mardi Gras season, there's no better than Mile High Cajun food truck.

Mile High Cajun is also known for its scrumptious po'boy roll, Bayou Bowl and now until Father's day, some fresh crawfish.

You can follow them online to find out where they'll be each day, but check them out this Sunday, February 23rd at Living the Dream for their Crawfish Boil.