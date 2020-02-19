Food Truck Friday with Los Dos Bros

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday, Fox31 and Channel 2 feature a new food truck that's roaming the streets of Denver. Los Dos Bros is a local food truck that was started by two brothers who grew up in rural Zacatecus, Mexico. Raised by farming parents, they learned the meaning of hard work and the value of good food early in their lives.

In the mid-90s the brothers moved to America and perused the American Dream. They landed in Boulder where they both spent more than 16 years working their way up from dish washing to sous chefs at the Big Red F restaurants.

Julio opened the food truck and now Los Dos Bros can be enjoyed by all. Recently, they won Best in Boulder Award.

We would like to thank Go Truckster for helping us get connect with Los Dos Bros. Go check out their website for all the latest food trucks roaming your neighborhood.