Meet Channel 2’s new morning anchor Katie Orth

DENVER (KDVR) — We have a new face joining the Channel 2 morning team! Katie Orth will join Alex Rose on FOX31 NOW for a warm welcome to Denver Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

You can re-watch their conversation in the FOX31 NOW player above.

Katie comes to KWGN from KMID, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Midland, Texas, where she served as primary evening anchor and reporter since 2017. Before that she was morning anchor and reporter for KIDY in San Angelo, Texas.

During her tenure at KMID, she covered major stories such as President Trump’s tour of West Texas oil fields while securing an exclusive one-on-one interview. She also covered the Odessa, Texas mass shooting and Hurricane Harvey.

Katie is passionate about telling the stories that matter to you. She believes in bringing you all sides of a story and letting you come to your own conclusion.

Born in Austin, Katie and her family moved to Houston when she was young. She graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in Communication and Journalism.

When she isn’t working, Katie loves to be outside. She is always exploring the beauty that is Colorado. She loves to travel and experience new places and cultures across the globe. At home, Katie loves to cook and bake, spend time with family, exercise and read.